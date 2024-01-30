Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Hovde Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.50 target price on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

CADE stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 2,564,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Cadence Bank by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth $2,437,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,892.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 251,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after buying an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

