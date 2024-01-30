Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 6.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $100,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $179.40. 260,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.94 and a 12 month high of $182.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

