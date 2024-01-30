Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 126 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $493.10. 2,673,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,975,979. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $472.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $493.83.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

