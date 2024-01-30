Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after buying an additional 803,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 2,519,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,019. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

