Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

XSMO traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.05. 26,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,532. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $188.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.08. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

