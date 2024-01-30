M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 2,353 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,025,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,645 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HP during the second quarter worth about $91,249,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Price Performance

HP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. 5,334,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,113,966. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

