M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.74. 4,309,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,487,118. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day moving average is $81.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

