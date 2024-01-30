Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

FBND traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,905. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.57. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.