Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,473,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

IMCG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.99. 91,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,424. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $65.14.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

