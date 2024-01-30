Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 8,678 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,678 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

BSJO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The stock had a trading volume of 161,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,271. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.1128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

