Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 444 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $51.95. 3,144,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,368. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.