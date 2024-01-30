Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,290. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0521 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

