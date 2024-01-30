M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.87.
Shares of KO stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $59.84. 13,889,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,065,269. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57.
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,291,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $5,259,400.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,503.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,696,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
