M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, reaching $204.08. 3,410,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.82 and a 200-day moving average of $165.41. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $204.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.