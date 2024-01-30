Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,534 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Scotiabank raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,162. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $146.19.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

