M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC cut its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 838,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,205. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

