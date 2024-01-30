Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Cut by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 130,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

NYSE:AMP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.44. The company had a trading volume of 254,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $371.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

