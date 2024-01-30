M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,372,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded up $5.64 on Tuesday, hitting $122.50. 1,376,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.07. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,810.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

