M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,434 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE STAG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.52. 490,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,217. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAG Industrial

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $763,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

