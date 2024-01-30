KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Bought by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.13% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 22,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of KRBN stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.66. 79,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,202. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $41.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

