Patron Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 672,400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock remained flat at $188.33 on Tuesday. 3,178,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,746,774. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.29. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

