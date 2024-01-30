AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $428.83. 401,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,693. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $103.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.60.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.