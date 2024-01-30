M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 3,357 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the period. National Grid makes up 2.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NGG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth about $263,000. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,741,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,201.67.

Shares of National Grid stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,685. National Grid plc has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

