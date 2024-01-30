M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Buys 8,164 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. 10,540,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,760,829. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

