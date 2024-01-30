M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Purchases 848 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after buying an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ecolab

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.63. 469,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $202.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.