M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 5,638 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

NKE stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $104.16. 6,257,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,738,610. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

