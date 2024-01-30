Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Holdings Increased by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 810,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,745. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

