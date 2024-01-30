M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions makes up about 1.4% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after buying an additional 67,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

SWKS stock traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $104.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $1,148,916.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.