M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,079,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.86. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $34.03 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.29%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

