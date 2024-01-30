M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

CRM stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,773. The firm has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $289.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,041,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $3,044,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,041,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,604,639.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,805 shares of company stock worth $363,246,745 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.