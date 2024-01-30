Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Gap Down to $89.96

Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.96, but opened at $87.30. Bank First shares last traded at $88.81, with a volume of 1,080 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group upgraded Bank First from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank First from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Bank First alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BFC

Bank First Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $925.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank First Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank First’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 85,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank First by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 510,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bank First by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 24.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank First Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.