The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Lessened by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $6,524,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 69.6% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 138,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $357.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,047,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.56. The company has a market cap of $355.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

