iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stock Position Lifted by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,225 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $18,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.55. 1,635,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,652. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day moving average of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

