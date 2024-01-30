Alpha Omega Group Inc. Sells 377 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.48. 3,562,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.49.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.