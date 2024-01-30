Alpha Omega Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the period. VanEck BDC Income ETF makes up about 2.7% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 73,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 353,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,242. The firm has a market cap of $698.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

