Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,674,084 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 343,714 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of Verizon Communications worth $216,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.48. 13,826,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,653,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $178.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.