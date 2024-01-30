Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,244,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 477,478 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Medtronic worth $175,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.
NYSE:MDT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.98. 4,138,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,905,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.45. The company has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
