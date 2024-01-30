Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 372,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,475 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $170,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,170,000 after buying an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after acquiring an additional 836,667 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.19. The company had a trading volume of 688,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,118. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $347.97 and a 12-month high of $573.77.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

