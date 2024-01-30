Alpha Omega Group Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Alpha Omega Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Alpha Omega Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alpha Omega Group Inc. owned about 1.39% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 258.0% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 164,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,466,000 after buying an additional 140,210 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 674,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after buying an additional 114,833 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,787,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,826,000.

Shares of AIRR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 44,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,419. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $638.11 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

