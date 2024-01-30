United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,732 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $164,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,522,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 316.1% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE:UPS traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,103,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,194. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.