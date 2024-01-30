New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 242,787 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,923,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 242,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $167,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $2,822,000. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 48,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 61.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 48,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $59.21. 5,795,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,717. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

