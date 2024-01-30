New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,712 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of PepsiCo worth $377,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.38. 2,523,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,086,968. The firm has a market cap of $232.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
