Darwin Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,639 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,317,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $188.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.63 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

