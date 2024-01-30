VELA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,135. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 2,494,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,710. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.16. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

