Insider Buying: Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Acquires 1,990 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.52 per share, with a total value of $64,714.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 407,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,251,932.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,008. The stock has a market cap of $994.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after buying an additional 88,082 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 60,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,317,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,736,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,288,000 after buying an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

