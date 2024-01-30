Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Director John F. Schultz Purchases 8,559 Shares

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) Director John F. Schultz purchased 8,559 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $174,518.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,729.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,441,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $1,563,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Featured Stories

