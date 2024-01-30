Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $295.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.38. 494,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.41. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.05. Biogen has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

