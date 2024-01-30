Mark C. Roualet Sells 73,330 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General Dynamics Price Performance

GD stock traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,854. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.08. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $269.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,160.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $1,936,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

