Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 92,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 138,062 shares.The stock last traded at $10.56 and had previously closed at $10.55.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the third quarter worth about $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VII, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

