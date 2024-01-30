Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,400,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,311,396 shares.The stock last traded at $10.94 and had previously closed at $10.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rover Group

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,465,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,465,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,707,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $780,813.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,743 shares of company stock valued at $9,057,138. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,920,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 135.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,002,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,978 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Rover Group by 3,225.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,480,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,197 shares during the last quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rover Group by 135.0% during the second quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,838,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,893 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Rover Group by 304.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,972 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

